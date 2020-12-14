AirPods Max: Apple has shipped the first copies

Apple has started shipping the AirPods Max to early customers. Delivery will be on December 15th (therefore tomorrow) for those who were the first to place an order. As a reminder, Apple announced its headphones for 629 euros last week.

Looking at their account, customers found that Apple had shipped their pair of AirPods Max. A tracking number indicates where the helmet is during delivery. The group that takes care of delivery may vary by country. Apple usually works with UPS and DHL in Europe. In the US, customers say that their tracking is done through FedEx.

As already mentioned, Apple will ship the first AirPods Max tomorrow. However, it is also possible that other models are delivered a little earlier than expected. Apple announces delivery to a customer for December 21st. However, the package has already been sent. It’s not impossible for it to happen to this person and of course to others this week.

Unfortunately, Apple is out of stock for those who want to place an order today. In fact, delivery will take place within 12-14 weeks. We must therefore be patient. However, it is possible to purchase the headphones a little earlier from the dealer. Fnac and Darty ensure availability for January 27th.