Japan takes its head out of the water thanks to the action against Huawei

In the race for 5G, we have hardly heard of Japan or a Japanese company that is characterized by a certain infrastructure or technology. Amazing for a country that has been pioneering new technologies for years. It is evident that Japan has lost its lead over the years. However, thanks to Trump’s crackdown on Huawei, a ray of hope is reborn, according to the South China Morning Post.

Huawei’s approach benefits Japanese companies

Twenty years ago, Japan invented the first mobile phone equipped with a camera. An important step in the history of mobile telephony. Today all smartphones are equipped with a camera and its functions are even a major selling point. Two decades later, in 2020, when major global companies in the industry were developing 5G networks, the land of the rising sun was completely absent from the debate.

In the same category

Hyundai buys Boston Dynamics for nearly $ 1 billion

Japan has lost its lead and its big technology companies. According to TrendForce, Nokia, Ericsson and Huawei are now monopolizing 80% of the market share in 5G infrastructures. However, over the past few months, Japanese companies have understood that something may need to be done. The US crackdown on Huawei, a Chinese company that is at the forefront of adopting this technology, leaves more room for Japan.

American partners are looking for suppliers in allied countries. Japan is obviously in a good position and its suppliers suddenly seem to be enjoying a new life. Jun Sawada, managing director of Japanese telecommunications giant Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (NTT Docomo), said, “This situation gave us an opportunity.” The US government’s approach gives companies like NEC, Fujitsu and other Japanese manufacturers the opportunity to revive themselves in a market that can only grow.

A technological innovation?

The Japanese government has also decided to provide financial support to companies in the sector to speed up their research. Since taking office in September, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government has moved things forward by making the sector one of the main pillars of growth.

The Prime Minister said, “To take the lead in next-generation technology, including post-5G and 6G technologies, the government will do research and development.” In total, nearly $ 9.6 billion will be allocated to research into new technologies.

The UK has decided to completely ban Huawei from its territory and is already asking NEC and Fujitsu to roll out 5G. We also know that a 5G partnership between India and Japan is looming. Growing tensions with China prompt India to encourage cooperation with Japan in the field of communication. The Japanese company NEC is currently completing the construction of submarine cables on Indian islands. There is no longer any doubt: Japan is back in the race.