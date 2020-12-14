League of Legends: Wild Rift is available for iOS (App Store version)

As announced by Riot Games Studio, League of Legends: Wild Rift (App Store Link – Free – iPhone / iPad) is finally available in Europe on iPhone and iPad. The 5v5 Mobile MOBA has been completely redesigned for the mobile and benefits from controls that are adapted to touch screens. Each team can consist of 2 to 5 players and, like in the original MOBA, a wide range of champions are offered, each with their favorite move and weapon. Riot Games promises balanced matchmaking (often the nuisance of this type of game), depending on the size of the teams and their level. Another promise from the editor: the free-to-play aspects of the title do not hide any payouts. He won’t miss more …

In addition, you need to know more about it.

In conclusion, it should be noted that the overall performance is at a very good level, as the choice of a stylized DA and not too rich in textures allows the game to run on the maximum mobile phone, and not just on the latest champions among the Snapdragon 865 or A14.