France is not going fast enough

The hour of the class council for internet gamers has come! Arcep (regulator for electronic communications, mail and press distribution) has published its 2020 Barometer for the transition in France to IPv6, a new system of IP addresses. What we can say is that the weather is not really bright. The regulator reports that all links in the chain have made significant but insufficient progress. Most importantly, it should be noted that most players are not planning sufficient deployment of the IPv6 protocol in the coming months. However, this transition is important to address the shortage of IPv4 addresses that has been announced a year ago.

IPv4, IPv6 … Kesako?

Before handing out the donkey caps and congratulations from the jury, a small update is needed to understand the topic and its challenges. IP addresses (or Internet Protocol addresses) are a type of license plate that Internet users can use to surf the Internet. Without them, we just couldn’t access the web. It also serves as “identification paper”: thanks in particular to this address, Hadopi can determine whether films have been downloaded illegally or whether the police can detect the traffic of child pornography videos. For the general public and most companies, IP addresses are distributed by Internet Service Providers (ISPs) such as Orange, SFR or Bouygues Telecom. Every time we open an account (a home internet box, a subscription to a mobile phone), we are assigned a specific IP address.

In the same category

Hyundai buys Boston Dynamics for nearly $ 1 billion

Since 1983 the IP addresses we use belong to the 4th version (IPv4). The problem with this protocol is that it is limited to a limited number of address combinations, i.e. 4.3 billion worldwide (including 83 million for France). However, in some regions we have reached the end of our quota. The RIPE NCC (national register of IP addresses responsible for allocation in Europe and the Middle East) warned in November 2019 against the transmission of its last address block. In France, by the end of June 2020, major telecommunications operators had assigned almost 95% of the IPv4 addresses in their possession. However, demand is increasing, particularly due to the increasing prevalence of connected objects. Is inventory depletion severe? Don’t panic, we can still get on the internet, but this is preventing the network from expanding. No addresses to be distributed mean that no new access is possible. For now, the operators have found a solution by sharing the same IP address with multiple customers. However, this solution causes a lot of problems and cannot be considered in the long run.

Fortunately, the shortage was expected back in 1998. It is technically impossible to create new combinations as we could with cell phones by switching to numbers from 07 onwards. We therefore had to create a new version. This is where IPv6 comes into play (v5 doesn’t exist because the name has already been given). This new protocol has it all: It is more secure, enables optimized routing and, above all, offers an almost infinite number of address combinations, i. H. 667 million per square millimeter of the earth’s surface. Brilliant ! When do we start? The move to IPv6 has been underway since 2003, but it’s not easy to implement. Firstly, not all devices are compatible with the new version (or almost according to the new 2020 Barometer). The network migration must then take place in two steps: The “coexistence phase” consists of setting up IPv6 in parallel with IPv4. The “elimination phase” of IPv4 can only be activated after all players have migrated. That is not tomorrow the day before if we are to believe the famous Arcep 2020 barometer.

The results of the 2020 barometer for the transition to IPv6

Every year, Arcep values ​​the community’s progress by collecting data from all links in the chain (operators, terminals, device manufacturers, on-site hosts, etc.). The following diagram is a quick way to examine the good and bad elements. Note that the only green players are OEMs and terminals such as computers, tablets and smartphones.

The state: “Do what I say, not what I do”

New for this year, the barometer includes state transition information for its websites and online services. However, the government set to serve as a model does not give an example: the transition from DNS servers is relatively advanced (45.5%), but email hosting is only done in IPv4. Note that the DNS servers (a tool for translating a domain name into an IP address) are the most advanced in the transition to IPv6, as 75% of the main servers support the new protocol. In terms of state locations, only 2.1% of the main locations and 1.6% of the secondary locations have changed the protocol.

Fixed line on the right track for an IPv6 transition

In the “telecommunications operator” class, it’s a bit like an old S-class terminal: there are the best and the worst. In the “fixed network” area, Free acts as an intellectual, with 99% of his clients being activated in IPv6. Well done ! Orange follows with 75%, then Bouygues Telecom (28%). On the other hand, the donkey cap is given to SFR with only 1.6% of customers enabled in IPv6. There is concern that the red square mark is estimated to only hit 10-20% by mid-2023. In order to be faster, the regulator recommends its customers to activate IPv6 by default.

Why are we talking about activated customers? The transition to the operators takes place in two phases. First, you need to set up the infrastructure required to assign IPv6 addresses. At this point we are talking about IPv6-capable, ie the customer is entitled. In order to benefit from this, the customer must activate this function on his box. Operation that is carried out either by the operator or manually by the customer. Do not hesitate to check at home that you are “IPv6 capable” in order to activate!

Arcep is shaking the 5G carrot to drive the IPv6 transition in the cellular network

As for the cellular network, we can say that the telecom operators have neglected this matter, although the forecasts are encouraging. Bouygues Telecom takes the lead this time around: 87% of Android customers are activated and 98% for the iPhone. Orange has a rate of 35% for Android and 60% for iPhone. However, some students have not yet made up their minds to open school books. SFR hit a very low 0.2% in June but promises to hit 100% by June 2021. As for the free one, it has not yet started the transition and has not yet provided a good solution for the rest. Given these numbers, Arcep has decided to give operators a carrot to encourage them to develop the IPv6 protocol: around that transition a criterion for the allocation of 5G frequency bands.

Website and email hosts lag behind

In the “hosts” class, the lag is still very pronounced: only 17.9% of the 3.62 million websites with a .fr, .re, .pm, .yt, .tf and. wt are currently available in IPv6. It is slightly better than the 2019 transition barometer (15.5%). Congratulations to Cloudflare (98%) and Ionis 1 & 1 (78.3%). However, Amazon (11.1%), Scaleway (10.3%), OVHcloud (6.7%) and Google (5.4%) did not have good ratings. With the “Email hosting” option, the numbers are not much better, as only 6% of the servers can be reached via IPv6, compared to 5.2% in the previous year.

Reps are not planned for anyone. Arcep as the school principal still welcomes everyone’s efforts but invites all players to get involved.

Transition to IPv6: France 10th worldwide

After all, we couldn’t help but compare ourselves to our neighbors. Based on data accessed by Google, Facebook, Akamaï and APNIC and offered by Google, we can see that France ranks 10th in the world in terms of use of IPv6. At European level, it ranks 5th (compared to 4th last year). French infrastructures may have an interest in drawing inspiration from good students in other countries. For example, Japanese operator Rakuten made their network 100% IPv6 to gain market share in Japan and the rest of the world.