a tool for creating professional visuals for social networks

To make a difference online, it is important to stand out. Many brands and companies rely on original designs that make the difference. However, not everyone has the technical skills to create beautiful graphics or use Photoshop! There are tools to make a difference without having to call in experts!

Pixelied is a feature-rich design tool that offers a large library of over 2,000 templates, 3 million photos, symbols, illustrations, and a selection of color and vector palettes. There are more than 25 formats available, and the tool is fully collaborative so you can work in a team and share creations. The tool is presented as an alternative to tools known to community managers, namely Canva, Crello, PicMonkey or fine Venngage.

A complete creation tool with many possibilities!

The Pixelied dashboard shows all the templates available: Facebook Post, Stories, Event Reporting, Instagram Post, Facebook Group, Instagram Ad, YouTube Thumbnail, Pin on Pinterest and many more. In short, templates for all platforms used! To find a template easily, it can be sorted by category, color and keyword. It is also possible to create a visual representation from a blank page with the correct dimensions.

In the same category

RelayThat: A tool to create all of your visual social networks, ads … without any design knowledge

You can use the Pixelied editor to change and customize the templates. Colors, illustrations, fonts (which can be imported), elements, everything can be changed.

Remove the background with one click

Pixelied offers a tool to remove the background from any image thanks to the use of artificial intelligence, similar to ZapBG or Background Eraser.

Once the image is created, it can be downloaded in JPG, PNG, or transparent PNG format.

A tool for co-designing graphics

In the Pixelied tool, all designs are organized in folders for easy location. Workspaces can also be created to properly store each client’s designs, but also to add staff, fonts …

Like many tools, Pixelied is chargeable. The tool is available for life starting at $ 49. It offers all of the above functions, the creation of 5 workspaces and access for one user. If more users need to use Pixelied, other offerings are available. A free version is also available that gives access to 200 templates.

The Siècle Digital editorial team presents the most interesting free, freemium or paid tools for professionals every day. Certain web products sometimes benefit from large discounts related to temporary deals that we choose when the software seems interesting to us. As in this case, some content is not sponsored but includes an affiliate link.