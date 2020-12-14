Apple TV +: Tim Cook discontinues production on Gawker Media

Tim Cook has a tough tooth. If we are to believe the New York Times, Apple’s CEO has finished preproduction on the Apple TV + series, which is dedicated to the Gawker Media group. Tim Cook would have ceased ongoing production through a simple email and expressed his “clearly negative opinion” and astonishment that this project had started without being personally informed. Although brutal, the reaction from Apple’s boss is not a fad.

Gawker Media brings companies like Lifehacker, io9, Kotaku, Gawker.tv, Jezebel or even Gizmodo together. Remember: It was a journalist from Gizmodo who restored the prototype of an iPhone 4 lost in a bar and preferred to make an article out of it rather than return the device, which was then a trade secret, to Apple. More recently, it was Gizmodo again who had intruded into Tim Cook’s personal life and urged him to come out. Suffice it to say, the liability between Apple and Gawker Media is quite high.