Massive Google Failure: Users Around the World Complain About Disruptions on YouTube, Gmail, and Maps – The Economy

Tens of thousands of Google users, including the YouTube video portal, Gmail, and Google Maps, reported failures on Monday afternoon. Between 12:00 and 13:00, more than 45,000 messages were received for YouTube and thousands of comments in which users complained about an inaccessible platform, based on the “Allestören.de” failure report.

Anyone who visited YouTube in a browser on Monday afternoon saw a picture of a cartoon monkey with a hammer titled “Something went wrong …” which means “something went wrong …”.

Apparently, there are issues with Google services in other countries as well, as users from different countries have complained about breaches of Twitter’s short message service under the #YouTubeDown hashtag.