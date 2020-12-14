Riots in Wistron: Apple participates in the investigation by the authorities

What’s going on in Wistron? We learned this morning that many workers who work in the supplier’s Indian factory protested violently against their working conditions, particularly complaining about several months of unpaid wages. The Taiwanese group strangely defended itself at the opening of the Taiwanese stock exchange, claiming that the incidents were strictly criminal. A company spokesman outbid and declared: “The company always respects the law, supports and fully cooperates with the relevant authorities and police investigations.” Wistron also claims that the rioters do not work in the factory affected by the violence.

Karnataka: # Violence at the Taiwan-based #Wistron Corp’s iPhone production facility in Narasapura (Kolar District) near #Bengaluru.

Employees say they were not paid properly. pic.twitter.com/GKbeFeyRKc

– TOI Bengaluru (@TOIBengaluru) December 12, 2020

The Indian authorities have announced that they are investigating the causes of the unrest and this time Apple responded: “Our teams are in close contact with the local authorities and we offer our full support in their investigations. Apple has also decided to stop iPhone production on the website while the investigation is ongoing. The situation on site therefore still seems rather vague, even if it is difficult to understand why people outside the factory would have protested … against their working conditions in the factory! On the way to another bad buzz in prospect?