Child spends $ 16,000 on game, mother criticizes Apple

George Johnson, a 6-year-old, enjoyed spending over $ 16,000 on the Sonic Forces game on iOS. But his mother, Jessica Johnson, assures him: the culprit is partly Apple, not his son.

The kid played Sonic Forces on his mother’s iPad, whose credit card was attached to the App Store. He made multiple in-game purchases with a grand prize of $ 1.99. Prices rise to $ 99.99. These purchases allowed him to unlock new characters and gain more speed in the game.

The $ 16,000 wasn’t paid out all at once. There were sums of several hundred dollars each time. So the mother contacted her bank believing it was a mistake or a fraud. “The way the totals are summarized made it almost impossible to find out that they came from a game,” the mother told the New York Post.

The case started in July. It wasn’t until October that the bank confirmed to Jessica that the purchases were made by her. The bank invited them to contact Apple.

Apple is partly to blame for the mother

Apple has stated that there is nothing they can do because Jessica didn’t call the game within 60 days of purchase. “The reason I didn’t call within 60 days is that [ma banque] told me it was probably a scam, ”the mother defends. Apple then told him there was a setting to avoid such a situation.

The mother believes that games on iOS “are designed to be completely predatory and make kids buy things”. She criticizes the fact that Apple does not enable the setting to prevent simple purchases by default. “I may have to force this kid to repay me in 15 years when they have their first job.”