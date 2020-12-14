Apple would be the second best company in the world

Apple is once again well represented on Drucker’s list of the world’s best managed companies. First in 2018, second in 2017, and third in 2019, therefore, Apple will be used to take places. For this year 2020, Apple ranks second behind Microsoft, its old competitor from always. Drucker compiles its ranking based on 33 indicators of management performance.

Almost 900 companies were rated in 2020. The most important criteria (out of a total of 33) are customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial solidity. On this last point, Apple is risking nothing with more than 100 billion cash in its coffers and a global capitalization of $ 1,000 billion. In terms of innovation, Apple made a strong statement this year with the thunderous launch of its first Mac M1.