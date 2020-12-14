iPhone 13: A 120 Hz screen thanks to LTPO technology

The 120Hz OLED screen seems confirmed for the iPhone 13 thanks to the LTPO technology. According to The Elec, two of the four iPhone 13s will have such a display from 2021. We suspect it is the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Samsung and LG would remain the main suppliers for the iPhone 13’s 120Hz screen. The Chinese group BOE could join them if they manage to achieve the level required by Apple. As a memento, he applied to be part of the production of iPhone 12. However, Apple declined his request because it did not meet specifications.

An LTPO screen on the iPhone 13 would allow for a 120Hz display, but that’s not all. In fact, this technology could also be the possibility of having the always-on display. This system offers the possibility of switching on a screen permanently, in particular to have the time. This is already available on some Android smartphones.

Another benefit of the LTPO display on the iPhone 13 is the lower battery consumption, possibly even with the 120Hz display. So Apple could improve this without necessarily putting in bigger batteries. his smartphones.

The 120 Hz display is already available on the iPad Pro with the ProMotion system from Apple. Rumors had sparked an arrival on the iPhone 12. But Apple would have canceled the project because of the energy consumption. The manufacturer would wait for the LTPO technology to actually start.