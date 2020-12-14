the new corporate culture?

To promote employee satisfaction in the teleworking age, corporate culture is key. Improvement through the values ​​of transparency and openness is essential: they facilitate decision-making through more informed and committed teams that feel they are contributing to the mission of their company. However, developing a strong corporate culture in the remote working context is a real challenge.

How has the pandemic changed team dynamics?

Due to the health crisis, many companies have had to switch from face-to-face to fully virtual, sometimes in less than three days. The ability to adapt was vital to her. The hierarchy of needs (based on Maslow’s pyramid) has been revised to focus on the essentials, in a context where it was obviously impossible to revert to the working methods of the past. Companies that were able to put agility at the center of their processes have adapted much better than less agile structures and without a solid digital infrastructure. The pandemic has also reshaped the way corporate culture is spread. Outside of the premises, it is a subtle and unwavering connection between employees. Today we can see that companies that already had a strong culture based on well-promoted values ​​do better. In times of crisis, a strong corporate culture is always a good indicator of success.

How can we strengthen the corporate culture when we work remotely?

What unites all businesses in today’s dispersed world is the need for alignment. No matter where people work, make sure they understand the vision for the company and how to contribute to it. Teleworking has changed, and it is time to break the myth that surrounds it with the introduction of modern collaboration tools: they strengthen a sense of belonging. A Slack study shows that employees in companies that have adopted the technology quickly have a much higher sense of belonging (+ 4.7%). These tools should make it possible to create less frequent but more explicit opportunities for social interactions. For example, there’s no point in overloading agendas by setting up regular meetings, but it makes much more sense to organize bi-weekly meetings to celebrate successes or to encourage team members. Likewise, monthly team building activities, games, or other unstructured group activities are more than beneficial.

In teleworking, companies need to rethink their organization to move from a hierarchical model to forming small agile teams. The manager’s role changes from being a guardian to being a trainer and a “social connector”. In an environment where digital is king, social bonds can be more difficult to maintain. It is therefore important to spend time on this and provide the teams with new communication tools. They irreparably replace email, which slows down the validation process, and even more so when your teams are away. Email has a long history and will continue to play a vital role in certain types of communication. Today, however, they are no longer suitable for cross-functional and fast collaboration.

Why is communication essential to creating an effective remote corporate culture?

This will help strengthen alignment within an organization. Email had its fame and will continue to be useful depending on the business model, but is no longer adapted to new ways of working. We need to introduce new means of collaboration that are transparent, open, and promote agility and responsiveness. The aim is that everyone is informed about the various ongoing projects and knows how they relate to one another. This will inevitably have an impact on the employees’ sense of autonomy and belonging, and will undoubtedly help them feel much more connected to their corporate culture – regardless of where they work.

Open communication brings teams with a common vision in line and can keep the corporate culture active even in dreary times.