Who will come too late: It is likely that more than 9,000 diesel lawsuits against VW-economy will be time-barred

Another court victory is looming for Volkswagen in terms of emissions. The Federal Court of Justice (BGH) announced at a hearing on the case trial on Monday that owners of diesel engines who already knew in 2015 that their car was affected by the VW emissions scandal can no longer sue from 2019. In these cases, the limitation period for claims came into force at the end of 2018, believe the highest German civil judges. No verdict was handed down on Monday, but should be pronounced “in a short time” (Az. VI ZR 739/20).

The specific case concerned a VW Touran with an EA 189 diesel engine. This range of engines includes an automatic shut-off that manipulates exhaust emissions. The vehicles emit significantly less pollutants on the test bench than on the road. In May of this year, BGH ruled that VW had deliberately and immorally deceived its customers by installing this software and that it had to pay damages. Injured customers can, in principle, demand that VW pay them the purchase price.

When do you have to file a complaint?

However, it was still not clear when these claims would expire. The buyer sued Touran only in 2019, according to VW it was too late. The statutory limitation period runs for three years from the end of the year. Since the oil scandal came to light in 2015, the people concerned have had to file a lawsuit by the end of 2018, say VW lawyers.

Year of decision: The Sixth Chamber of the BGH, chaired by Stephan Seiters, ruled in key judgments that VW …

BGH now seems to see it now. However, the applicant’s lawyer mentioned an uncertain legal situation. Because many customers did not know what their rights were, it was not reasonable for them to risk legal action. The Stuttgart Regional Court agreed with this point of view and upheld the action. The Higher Regional Court in Stuttgart has ruled on the statute of limitations.

9,000 proceedings are still pending

According to VW, there are still around 9,000 lawsuits pending in 2019 or 2020. However, not in all these cases – as here – it is common ground that the plaintiffs already knew in 2015 that their car had been hit. BGH President Stephan Seiters therefore announced on Monday that further proceedings would take place, which would then be decisive for the other constellations.

What BGH has decided so far

The Sixth Senate has issued a number of key judgments this year over the oil dispute. However, following the consumer-friendly decision in May, disillusionment followed BGH’s later decisions. Because in many cases, customers get a financially empty hand. This applies, for example, to frequent drivers. BGH charged VW a usage fee. The more kilometers the plaintiff covered by car, the higher it is. Because compensation for use is deducted from the claim for damages, drivers often have no choice.

Too much exhaust: Volkswagen used illegal software on the EA189 diesel engine.

Even those who bought diesel only after the scandal became known can no longer make any claims, BGH ruled. And the hopes of VW owners that the group will be punished by these criminal interests for these manipulations were not fulfilled.

VW is compared to the plaintiffs

Meanwhile, the carmaker is making progress in an effort to eliminate the oil problem. At the beginning of the year, VW reached an agreement with the Federal Association of Consumer Organizations, thus ending the model-setting process. 244,000 consumers received compensation between € 1,350 and € 6,257. In addition, VW has entered into a further 25,000 agreements with individual claimants: “Settlement offers are already available for a further 6,000 proceedings,” said a VW spokesman for Tagesspiegel.

In February, BGH negotiated a software update

However, the oil dispute will soon enter the next round. On February 23, 2021, BGH will negotiate a software update (Az: VI ZR 505/19). VW considers this to be legal, but the plaintiff’s lawyers see in the updates an inadmissible automatic shutdown. If BGH decides that the software update is illegal, VW would have to call back 2.5 million cars, says Potsdam lawyer Claus Goldenstein. The owners of these cars would then be able to claim damages again and the limitation period would then be reopened.