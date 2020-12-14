Demand for iPhone 12 Pro Max is falling, but iPhone 12 Pro is taking over

The dynamic of the iPhone 12 Pro Max seems to be over. According to JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee, demand for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the highest since the device was launched, is expected to decline. Don’t panic for Apple: Demand for the iPhone 12 Pro is reportedly still at a very high level. The iPhone 12 Pro would now be the most popular of the two new iPhone lines. The Chinese market (where phablets are very popular) would be the main culprit for this trend reversal. Not surprisingly, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini remain the least popular models.

The analyst also notes that all iPhone 12 (non-Pro) models are available within a few days between order and delivery, which means Apple has had no trouble flooding the market despite very high demand. Sony and Microsoft must dream of such a supply chain. Tension remains in some markets, particularly in the United States, where the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max now have lead times estimated at 32 and 18 days, respectively. The deadline for the iPhone 12 Pro in China is 30 days, in Germany 23 days and in England 25 days.