What interest in your videos?

It’s not easy to create an informative video from scratch. Business, educational, or institutional, the heart of your problem remains the same: getting your audience’s attention. If you haven’t thought of including a voice-over in your videos, then once you discover the many benefits, you can change your mind. Between the embodiment of your brand identity, the reinforcement of your message and the dynamics of your content, voiceover brings real added value to your videos.

Why get the audience’s attention with a voice-over?

Voice-over is therefore a privileged way to keep viewers interested while transmitting as much information as possible within a video. So why deny it?

You only have a few seconds to achieve your goal

In the fully digital age, information is linked with one another at lightning speed. Internet users are particularly volatile and switch from one piece of information to the next in record time. The click war can begin with an important part of your organization’s existence: the attention of the target audience.

In fact, it is imperative to quickly and effectively capture and maintain your audience’s interest or else your video will be completely ignored. Amid an ocean of content similar to yours, you need to stand out and multiply the actions to keep your audience’s precious interest. Voice over is one of those important tools to improve your visibility while reinforcing your message.

Of course, the shorter your video, the greater your chances of catching internet users’ attention. It is therefore highly recommended that you create videos that are less than 90 seconds in length, otherwise you will lose your audience’s valuable attention. So you only have a minute and 30 seconds to grab, hold, and permanently tag your audience’s interest. By overlaying a voice-over on your video, you can convey as much information as possible to your target in the shortest amount of time while quickly keeping their attention through flexing voices, tension, and even humor.

Stimulate your audience’s senses

When the saying goes that a picture is worth a thousand words, just imagine the impact a video with narration can have. Voice over makes it possible to support the message conveyed by the images in your video by explaining what cannot be said visually. You have the opportunity to add additional information and support your point in a lively and attractive way. Of course, it’s not about drowning your viewers in a barrage of messy information: voiceover lets you add extra argument to your video rather than just describing the content of that video.

This is a great opportunity to anchor the data transmitted in the mind of your viewer: by overlaying both visual and acoustic information, you multiply your chances of convincing and marking your audience with it. long-term.

Why can you get noticed with a voice-over?

With the voice-over of your video, you can convey your identity to your viewers: an essential element for successful communication.

Give your video personality

A target’s interest in content is often proportional to the capital of sympathy between the brand, company or association and its prospects. If you follow this logic, all you can do is infer the importance of a voiceover added to your online video. This will literally embody your message, so it is important that you choose your speaker carefully. It is more than recommended to reach out to professionals who can represent your project with the necessary expertise. Don’t hesitate to reach out to companies like Fiverr for a professional voice over who will meet your expectations. At all costs, avoid resorting to amateurs who, in spite of themselves, run the risk of discrediting your message by hesitation or trembling in the voice.

In fact, the different tones of the voice make it possible to bring your message to life by adding a specific tone that literally contains your content. For example, you can choose a soft and soothing voice for describing an association, a more formal voice for a corporate video, or even a dynamic and smiling voice for presenting a project or project. Product. It’s all about adding emotion to your content, connecting with your audience, and this massive endeavor cannot be taken lightly.

Promote your goal

We operate in a society in which all information is personalized: Customers and interested parties want to be taken into account, to be supported and to use offers that appear to be tailor-made. By adding a voice-over to a video, you can respond to all of these problems: By addressing your target verbally and directly, you convey several important elements:

Your interest in their wants and needs; Your willingness to offer specific assistance; Your desire to include him in your project.

All of this information is subconsciously shared with your audience, making it easier to develop a positive attitude towards your company: the target will feel involved and valued by your approach.

The ice is broken and the bond can finally be established.

One key point to keep in mind: when you include a voiceover in your video content, you double your communication channels and, with it, your chances of staying in the minds of viewers. Why should you avoid this opportunity?