The shopping function is available on Reels

At the beginning of October 2020, Instagram announced the introduction of its shopping functionality in IGTV format and at the same time promised that it would be expanded to Reels “very soon”. What was promised is due: the shopping functionality is now available worldwide in the latest format of the social network, as we learned in a press release.

The roles go shopping on Instagram

You couldn’t escape him. Reels was launched in June 2020 and quickly evolved into the new Instagram format. Originally intended to compete with TikTok, this allowed the platform’s developers more creative freedom, which resulted in the platform being revitalized with new and dynamic content.

A resounding success that Instagram now wants to use. This is how Mark Zuckerberg’s group’s social network announced the arrival of the shopping feature on the reels. In its press release, Instagram recalls: “With the shopping function, members of the community can discover products on the platform and simply buy them.”

You would have understood; If you watch a Reels video now, you can browse and purchase the products in it in less than a few minutes. To do this, all you have to do is click on the “View Products” (or “voir produits” in French) button located at the bottom of the video to the right of the title of the music being used.

Instagram specifies: “This novelty is already used by @adidasoriginals, @nba, @sephora, @revolve and enables brands and designers to benefit from the global visibility of Reels to promote their products in a fun and immersive format.”

An ecosystem to promote e-commerce

In its early days, Instagram was a social network that could be compared to a virtual souvenir photo album in which everyone shared their moments in life. In the meantime, we can say that the face of the platform has undergone a real shift to become more of a place of inspiration that has spawned many influencers but has also enabled countless brands to develop.

A more than favorable reason for e-commerce and Instagram understood that well. For this reason, the social network has been relying on its shopping functionality for several years. The platform started it in their stories as early as 2018 and at the same time dedicated a whole tab to it in Explorer. Two years later, in 2020, it is spreading at full speed: first on IGTV, then with a special supplement on the homepage and now on reels.