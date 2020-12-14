iOS 14.3 is finally available: What’s new?

Apple now offers the final and stable version (Build 18C66) of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 for download. This update included several betas and two release candidates during the trial period.

The main new features of iOS 14.3 are:

Apple Fitness + availability. This is Apple’s service with sports coaches. It is only available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US. Pricing is € 9.99 / month or $ 99.99 / year. AirPods Max headset support Apple ProRAW format support added for photos on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max App Store listings contain information about data collected by apps. Apple TV app welcomes a new tab for Apple TV + to make navigation easier. Search has also been improved

To download the update, go to Settings> General> Software Update. iOS 14.3 is shown if you have an iPhone. If you have an iPad, it’s iPadOS 14.3. Otherwise you can download the firmware from our dedicated page. In this case, the installation takes place via the Finder (Mac) or iTunes (Windows).