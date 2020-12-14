watchOS 7.2 and tvOS 14.3 are available

Apple continues with its updates. According to iOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.3 and macOS 11.1, we are entitled to watchOS 7.2 on the Apple Watch and tvOS 14.3 on the Apple TV.

watchOS 7.2 includes support for Apple Fitness +. The service is available in some countries and France is not currently one of them. The update will therefore be of interest to the rest, namely the bug fixes. Here you are :

Ability to be notified when your cardio level is low. Ability to rate your cardio level based on your age and gender in the Health app on iPhone. The classification of atrial fibrillation at the above 100 BPM heart rates are now offered in the EKG app in most of the regions where the app is available. Support for EKG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Taiwan Support for braille displays with VoiceOver support for setting up families in Bahrain, Canada, Norway and Spain

To update to watchOS 7.2, open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, go to the My Watch tab, then go to General> Software Update.

Apple Fitness + is also available for tvOS 14.3. There are also bug fixes and other improvements. However, Apple does not give any precise details.

To update your Apple TV to tvOS 14.3, go to Settings> System> Software Updates and choose Update Software.