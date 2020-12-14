iOS 12.5 is available with exposure notifications for Covid-19

Older iPhones and iPads are eligible for iOS 12.5 tonight. The update takes place at the same time as iOS 14.3. It has a direct relationship with Covid-19, supported by exposure reports. This follows the joint work of Apple and Google in the fight against the coronavirus.

Here’s what Apple says for iOS 12.5:

IOS 12.5 allows you to benefit from the COVID-19 exposure notification system on iPhone. The availability of this system is subject to the assistance of your local health authority. This update also provides security fixes and is recommended for all users.

For more information about the security fixes provided by Apple software updates, see the following page: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Current iPhones have supported exposure notifications for some time. It was already available in the spring with iOS 13.

The devices suitable for iOS 12.5 are:

iPhone 5s iPhone 6 iPhone 6 Plus iPod touch 6G iPad Air iPad mini 2 iPad mini 3

To download iOS 12.5, go to Settings> General> Software Update. The weight can vary depending on the device. Otherwise you can download the update from our dedicated page.