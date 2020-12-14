macOS 11.1 is finally available: What’s new?

In addition to iOS 14.3 for iPhones and iPadOS 14.3 for iPads, Apple is offering the final version of macOS 11.1 for Macs. There are some new things with this version. This is the opportunity to discover them.

What’s new in macOS 11.1

– AirPods max

• Support for AirPods Max, the new on-ear headphones.

• High fidelity audio for excellent sound quality.

• The equalizer adjusts the sound in real time based on the position of the ear pads on the user’s ears.

• Active noise reduction to block out ambient noise.

• Transparency mode to hear ambient sounds.

• Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a cinema-like listening experience.

– Apple TV

• The brand new Apple TV + tab makes it easy to identify and watch Apple Originals TV shows and movies.

• With improved search, you can now search content by categories such as genres, and view recent searches and suggestions as you write.

• The initial search results show the best matches between movies, TV shows, actors, channels, and sports.

– Appstore

• New privacy information section on the App Store pages, including a summary of the app’s developer-provided privacy practices.

• Arcade game dashboard recommending new arcade games.

– Apps for iPhone and iPad on Macs with M1 chip

• New window options for iPhone and iPad apps that let you switch between landscape and portrait or maximize a window to fill the screen.

– Pictures

• Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the Photos app.

– Safari

• Option to use the Ecosia search engine in Safari.

– air quality

• Available in Maps and Siri for locations in mainland China.

• Siri provides health recommendations for the US, UK, Germany, India and Mexico at certain air quality levels.

This version also fixes the following issues:

• QuickTime Player may close if a movie with a timecode track is opened after upgrading macOS Catalina.

• The Bluetooth connection was not displayed in the control center.

• Reliability issue with automatically unlocking Mac using an Apple Watch.

• The trackpad scrolling speed on some MacBook Pro models may be faster than expected.

• The LG UltraFine 5K display may incorrectly display 4K resolution on Macs with an M1 chip.

How to update to macOS 11.1

To download macOS 11.1, open System Preferences and go to Software Update. The update is displayed. Weight may vary depending on your Mac.