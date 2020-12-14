The iPhone 12: 5G is available from Orange, SFR, Bouygues and Free Mobile

The iPhone 12 can now benefit from 5G in France with the networks of Orange, SFR and Bouygues Telecom. The operator update came with the release of iOS 14.3. And good news, there is support for Free Mobile too. The operator could offer its 5G packages tomorrow.

So far, the French had to limit themselves to the 4G network with an iPhone 12, even if they had a 5G-compatible plan. This problem was due to a lack of communication between the Apple phone and the new networks of French operators. It is old history now. The iPhone 12 clearly recognizes the 5G networks from Orange, SFR, Bouygues Telecom and Free Mobile.

To force the update, go to Settings> General> Information. A popup should appear with an update to the operator settings. Touch “Update” and you have 5G support on your iPhone 12.

To make sure you have 5G, go to Settings> Cellular Data> Options> Voice & Data. You can choose between “5G activated” or “5G automatic”. This mode only activates 5G when the iPhone 12 deems it necessary. Example: When you download a large file.