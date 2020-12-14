Shazam hits the web and updates to iOS

Shazam, owned by Apple, has released a web version of its service. Users can now enjoy the music recognition system through a browser on their computer.

Shazam on the web is currently in beta. It can be used with Safari, Chrome, and Firefox on macOS. There is also compatibility with Chrome OS. However, Windows is not supported. As a result, users with a Windows PC cannot currently use the service. But support will certainly come as soon as the final version is available.

Using Shazam on the web is just as easy as using the mobile app. Just go to shazam.com and hit the home button. Music recognition only takes a few seconds.

On the iOS side, Shazam will be updated. Here are the changes Apple announced:

Swipe up on the home screen to access your old Shazams

When we find your missed or offline Shazams we will send you a notification via Discover Trending with Tops. Now available through Apple Music Users Search, your old Shazams will now sync in greater numbers. If you delete a song in Apple Music, it won’t be added again. Spotify users, Shazam will now find and sync more old Shazams. And if you lose connection, we’ll try to sync again on your next Shazam