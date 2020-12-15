Mozilla urges Apple to support its anti-tracking with iOS 14

iOS 14 will limit advertising tracking starting in 2021. Users can accept or decline an application to track them. Many services (like Facebook) or advertisers criticize this decision. At Mozilla, however, it’s the opposite that applauds Apple’s move to anti-tracking with iOS 14.

“We need massive support for Apple’s decision to strengthen its resolve to protect consumer privacy,” said Mozilla. The developer of the Firefox browser wants to make sure that Apple goes all the way despite criticism from various advertisers. The group also wants users with an iPhone to have access to this anti-tracking feature as soon as possible.

“Apple’s planned implementation of anti-tracking features is a huge win for consumers,” added Mozilla. The group adds that many users don’t even know that apps are tracking them. A 2019 Mozilla survey shows that more than half of users don’t know about it. And for those who know the practice, they don’t know how to reset the unique identifier.

As a reminder: Apple’s anti-tracking with iOS 14 should have been available in 2020. However, Apple has agreed to postpone it until 2021 in the face of critics. In particular, this is a way to let advertisers customize.