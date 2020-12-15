China enforces antitrust regulations and first fines Alibaba, Tencent

In November, the Chinese government announced that it wanted to fight the monopoly of its own digital giants. An awareness of the growing power of BATX and other Chinese giants like Meituan, Pinduoduo or even JD.com. On December 14th, the South China Morning Post reported that China had already imposed initial fines on Alibaba and China Literature, a subsidiary of Tencent.

Two first fines for Alibaba and Tencent

According to Chinese government regulations, the two companies could face a fine of 500,000 yuan, which is equivalent to 70,000 euros. Needless to say, this is absolutely ridiculous given the size of their sales. According to a spokesman for the market regulator, this sanction should ring the alarm bells. The idea is to show other giants in the sector that the Chinese government is determined to enforce this new regulation.

This case concerns Alibaba’s stakes in the large Chinese shopping center Intown and the acquisition of the film studio New Classics Media by China Literature. If China had enforced its regulations on the letter, it could have requested a complete hiatus under recently passed antitrust laws. A spokesman for China Literature responded to the announcement by saying, “We strictly adhere to legal requirements to fully comply with government compliance and licensing requirements.”

Is the Chinese government on the same line as the United States?

Another investigation is ongoing. It is the merger of two streaming giants in China: Huya and Douyu, both of which are supported by Tencent. You will understand, even if these fines can be perfectly absorbed by the Chinese digital giants right now, they are symbolic in nature. This is the first time China has fined its own national companies. The Chinese government wants to fight the monopoly behavior of large web companies that have found regulatory loopholes.

We now know that fines can only be the beginning of sanctions. If we compare to the situation in the United States, the authorities have decided to go much further with GAFA, particularly Google and Facebook. For the first time in its history, Facebook was charged with abuse of dominance. The Federal Trade Commission announced the charges against Facebook on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. A decision that goes in the direction of the American Congress, which fights for several months for a “dismantling of the dominant platforms”. The Chinese giants may be waiting for that.