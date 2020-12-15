Apple M1: “a very good sign” for the future, says Qualcomm

Apple’s M1 chip appeals to users and Qualcomm. The American group believes that this chip is a very good sign for the future of computing. It was Cristiano Amon, the President of Qualcomm, who indicated this during the Vergecast.

“From our point of view, one of the great advantages of the M1 chip is that we are very satisfied with this announcement. Very happy. And well done to Apple because it confirms our belief. This confirms our belief that the mobile user defines what they want from the PC experience, ”said Cristiano Amon.

And as the Qualcomm president notes, the M1 chip is an opportunity to welcome Apple into this sector. And Apple’s arrivals generally have an impact on the industry. “When you add Apple to this conversation, you see that the ecosystem is on the move,” says Cristiano Amon. He cites the example of Adobe that recently offered the ARM version of Lightroom. This is optimized for Mac M1 … and Windows ARM.

The Apple M1 “is therefore all in all a very good sign” for the future of computing, according to the head of Qualcomm. “The ecosystem will move and it has shown that Microsoft and Qualcomm are on the right track. It’s about autonomy, connection and a completely different multimedia experience. “

Qualcomm recently unveiled its Snapdragon 888 chip. It will be available in high-end Android smartphones in 2021. It will compete with the iPhone 12’s A14.