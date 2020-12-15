Netflix reveals the secrets of its referral AI

In 2020, recommending the right content can be a major differentiator for a platform, and Netflix knows it. A BetaSeries study published a few months ago underscored the importance of the recommendation at a time when there are too many programs that are offered in streaming. In a blog post published December 10, Netflix shows how its artificial intelligence recommendation works.

Modeling helps reduce uncertainties

The stakes behind recommending content are high. The content is very expensive and the competition is fierce. It’s hard to predict which series or movies will be hits, but artificial intelligence can help SVOD platforms deliver content to people who might like it. This is Netflix’s secret recipe. Thanks to machine learning and statistical modeling, the American streaming platform can reduce uncertainty.

Netflix’s artificial intelligence is based on several elements, including metadata like the genre of the content, its duration, whether it’s a series or a movie, but also tags like text summaries designed by experts in the field. From this data, Netflix can model, for example, similar behaviors within the same country or the fact that a title attracts a similar audience. Basic considerations for serving the right content to the right audience.

In his blog post, Netflix deals more with the issue of gender similarities. This element can be crucial. The SVOD giant works with a high-dimensional space, also known as a “similitude map”. This map helps identify genres with common elements as well as similar titles. Netflix states, “These similitude maps are a valuable brainstorming and research tool for our creative decision makers.” A means of directly producing or acquiring new content through data analysis.

Recommendation AI helps to improve the success of content

When it comes to audience size, Netflix’s Artificial Intelligence has a model that can be used to compare the size of an audience based on the similarity of content in a given country. If a drama is likely to sell well in Spain, Netflix could not only step up marketing in the region, but also prepare the dubbing and subtitles much earlier than in Finland, where this drama has almost no chance of success. You’re welcome.

Some will think that artificial intelligence is dehumanizing the film and audiovisual industries in general. That is of course not entirely wrong. The reality is there, however: Artificial intelligence makes it easier for Netflix to market a deluge of original content while minimizing the risk of errors that would cause the American giant to lose a lot of money.

The streaming platform concludes: “It’s not easy to create good content. This involves many factors and requires significant investment, all for an outcome that is very difficult to predict. There’s no denying that artificial intelligence can improve a content’s chances of success. Today it is vital for us to bring this information out in an evolutionary way as our subscriber base and catalog continue to grow and diversify. “