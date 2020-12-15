Headland: a colorful and happy action adventure game (App Store Release)

Do you see the tone of the souls from From Software? Headlands are just the opposite in terms of atmosphere. This action adventure game, which was launched two years ago under the name Norse, has just landed on iOS with a hellfish, which is not a luxury these days (App Store Link – Free – iPhone / iPad). In Headlands, the player instructs a little man to travel a colorful world to make Super Mario Bros look like something scary.

Headland, a not-too-tough action adventure game that will delight you

The monsters, our funny hero, cut them into joy and joy, supported by his best friend, a droid with a robotic look from the 50s. The swipe and taps based gameplay is perfect for mobiles and we discover levels full of little things, coins, stepping stones and monsters that aren’t too difficult to defeat. This headland really has all of the feel-good game that is really current.