California joins lawsuit against Google

Another setback for Mountain View. California is joining the Department of Justice and the eleven Republican states that have taken legal action against it, according to a court document filed on Friday, December 11, 2020.

It is the first democratic state to rule, while many Republicans rightly criticized the opposing camp for not getting involved in the matter. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, whom Joe Biden has chosen to be his Minister for Health and Human Services, said, “Google’s dominance of the market leaves little choice for consumers and small businesses. Internet search engine business. By using foreclosure deals to dominate the market, Google has suppressed competition and manipulated the advertising market. We look forward to taking this case to restore competition and innovation for California consumers. This lawsuit paves the way for search engine innovation by taking greater account of privacy and data protection. “

The arrival of California in the Coalition of States makes the task much more difficult for Google, as the headquarters are in Silicon Valley. In addition, other states are currently investigating the web giant’s practices and can therefore join the lawsuit and expand the allegations against the company. The latter has to face a historical process that mainly focuses on its search engine.

As a reminder, Google has been accused of abusing a dominant position and engaging in anti-competitive practices, in particular by using the data collected by Search to highlight targeted advertising, but also by always promoting its own services to the detriment of its competitors. If we don’t yet know what is actually happening to the company, the punishment could be dismantling its activities or selling its Chrome internet browser.

For its part, Google denies, stating that its success is largely based on the quality of its services and that consumers choose to go to their platform without being forced to do so. Mountain View is not the only GAFA member to face American justice. Facebook was recently charged with abuse of a dominant position.