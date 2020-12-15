Free Mobile: 5G in a package for 19.99 € / month with 150 GB (and the largest network)

After a few days, Free Mobile has just launched its 5G offering. No wonder that the operator is including 5G in its package at no additional cost at a price of € 19.99 / month (€ 15.99 for Freebox subscribers). Right now, this is the cheapest 5G plan out there.

Free not only offers the lowest price, but also the largest 5G network in France with 5,255 locations or 40% of the population, much more than the other three operators combined.

Most of the operator’s 5G antennas are now broadcasting in the 700 MHz range, which can travel a greater distance and penetrate buildings, but not at the best speed. Free offers a coverage map of its network on the plan page.

To use 5G for your € 19.99 package (or € 15.99 for Freebox subscribers), simply activate it in the subscriber area (and have a compatible smartphone).

On the other hand, no 5G on the unlimited plan with 80 GB of data remaining on 4G +, nor on the € 2 plan.

And the other operators?

Bouygues Telecom

Bouygues Telecom offers a non-binding B & You 5G package for € 24.99 / month. It includes unlimited calls, SMS and MMS. The internet quota is 130 GB. Otherwise there are packages with an obligation at the first price of € 15.99 / month. This even drops to € 10.99 / month for those who have a bbox.

➡️ Bouygues Telecom enables 5G in Marseille and exceeds 1000 municipalities

orange

The operator offers four cellular plans compatible with 5G. First, there are the prices for those who have the Open Pack:

For those who don’t have an Open Pack, it’s:

➡️ 5G is available in orange: 15 cities to start

SFR

Montpellier, Bordeaux, Nantes, Marseille and Greater Paris will be the next cities after Nice to be covered by SFR with 5G. Here are the compatible plans:

25 € / month: unlimited calls, SMS, MMS + 80 GB internet 35 € / month: unlimited calls, SMS, MMS + 100 GB internet 50 € / month: unlimited calls, SMS, MMS + 150 internet GB € 80 / month: unlimited calls, SMS, MMS and internet

➡️ SFR activates its 5G network and Nice starts