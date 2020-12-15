M1: Apple lists creative and production apps that are compatible with the Apple silicon chip

The first MacBook under Apple Silicon Chip has been largely in the technological column since its presentation. Apple has already warned that the transition to ARM processors will take about two years, but publishers don’t seem to want to wait until then. From Lightroom to OmniFocus to Transmit, most of the professional tools for creation, production or development are up to date with the new chip. To clarify, Apple has just published the list of M1-compatible software and Pro-Tools, which of course in the Mac App Store are available.

There are many classics and / or essentials, broken down into four main categories: “Build”, “Stay Productive”, “Develop”, and “Essential Apps and Tools”. We’re not going to mention all of the names in the list here (I’ll see you on the Apple site), but we still note the essentials are there. Pixelmator Pro, DJAY, Ulysses, Fantastical, Omnigraffe, Transmit, Twitter, Instapaper and many others therefore work natively under Apple Silicon M1. The performance increases should be significant.