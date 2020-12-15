Will the Internet be good now ?: This is how the EU wants to make large web platforms – business – responsible

Today is the day. In the afternoon, European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager and Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton will present the long-awaited legislative package for digital platforms. The intention is to replace the now 20-year-old e-commerce directive and to harmonize sometimes different rules for online platforms across Europe.

In addition, the European Commission wants to ensure competition in digital markets and limit the power of dominant platforms. The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, named the design of the digital space as one of the lighthouse projects of her term.

Digital policy, regulation, artificial intelligence: briefing on digitization and AI. For decision-makers and professionals from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs.

Free test now!

The first part of the legislative package on digital services (the “Digital Services Act”) is already available on the Tagesspiegel (you can find another version here).

Digital expert Matthias C. Kettemann of the Hans Bredow Institute considers the Digital Services Act to be the “pig of the Internet”, which is in line with the European law on network enforcement, which has been extended to include transparency, algorithm control and advertising supervision.

It will have “as much impact as the GDPR on data protection,” Kettemann expects in light of the document.

It comes to GAFA

For the first time, the Digital Services Act contains rules specifically for large platforms (“very large platforms”), including social networks, in terms of their number of users. Given their size (from 45 million users in the EU), they would have to be regulated separately, as they are in an excellent position to facilitate public debates, economic transactions – as in the case of online marketplaces – and to disseminate information, opinions and ideas. The Commission sees “no alternative or less drastic measures” other than subjecting them to stricter supervision and regulation.

As the platforms were based on “social danger”, they should better address “systemic risks”. In principle, platforms have their own risk management in order to take action against the misuse of their platform (eg the sale of illegal products or the distribution of illegal content) and their impact on fundamental rights, for example through the specific design of their algorithms.

To this end, platforms must allow external tests or audits and share “all relevant data”. Platforms must present the results, on this basis it will be decided whether they follow the rules sufficiently. Platforms must appoint a special compliance officer for the Digital Services Act. Platforms should develop “codes of conduct” among themselves, for example on the basis of their standards for dealing with misinformation. If they adhere to these codes of conduct, they will be considered regulatory compliant.

Users can take action against platform decisions

The Digital Services Act also redefines the liability rules of platforms and modifies the existing rules from the e-commerce directive to the present. The fact remains that platforms are not subject to the general content monitoring obligation.

Services such as hosting providers, network providers or e-mail services that only store or transmit information should, in principle, remain excluded from liability. If they take action on their own initiative, for example against illegal content, they still benefit from the exemption from liability.

If the provider finds that illegal content or products can be found on his platform, the instructions of the Member State authorities must be followed.

Online services require a lawyer if they are not established in the European Union. He is also responsible for platforms if they do not comply with the rules of the Digital Services Act.

Platforms should also allow for the prioritization of reports from so-called “trusted notifiers” in “notification and action” procedures. These may be authorities or organizations that specialize in tracking specific illegal content. This should allow for the effective removal of illegal content.

When blocking or deleting content, platforms should include freedom of expression when making decisions. The aim is to make it easier for users to take action against decisions made by platforms. The platform must explain its reasons in detail.

Transparency and online advertising

Large platforms are designed to ensure that their users are “properly informed” and can influence the choice of information provided to them. Platforms should make the most important decision parameters transparent and explain to their users in a comprehensible way how the information they see has been prioritized. Users should also be able to actively change these parameters.

Article 24 sets out clear transparency rules for online advertising. In this way, users should be able to clearly see which content is the ads and who is behind those ads. In addition, users should be shown parameters that determine to whom a particular ad will appear.

Large platforms have an obligation to create public access to their advertising archive. The goal is to better monitor and investigate the possible negative consequences of online advertising. As online advertising placement involves several actors, not just the platforms themselves, there should also be a “Code of Conduct” that supports and complements the transparency rules for online advertising.

This Code should be developed no later than one year after the entry into force of the DSA and enter into force no later than six months after that date.

In “exceptional” crisis situations, such as natural disasters, pandemics, wars or terrorist attacks, the Commission should have the right to launch a “Crisis Protocol” in order to rapidly disseminate reliable information and counteract the spread of misinformation.

The purpose of these measures is not to explicitly lead to a general obligation for platforms to monitor the information they transmit or to actively search for illegal content.

There is a supervisory authority in each Member State

As the new supervisory authority in each Member State, so-called digital service coordinators are to be set up. These are comparable to data protection authorities; existing institutions such as these could also take on new tasks. Individuals or organizations should then be able to lodge complaints with the digital services coordinator in their country.

In order to monitor compliance with very large platforms, digital service coordinators, but also the Commission, should have extensive rights of access to data, documents and information on the platform. For example, data on the accuracy and tests of algorithmic systems for moderating content systems or recommendations may be required to evaluate possible risks and harms.

In addition, a European Council for Higher Level Digital Services is to be set up at European level, in which national authorities should exchange and coordinate.

The Commission should also be able to act alone if individual public authorities remain inactive or the breaches of very large platforms are not stopped. The Commission shall be granted the right to carry out appropriate inquiries in order to have full access to all necessary data, documents and information on the platform.

Sensitive fines for infringements

Fines of up to six percent of annual sales may be imposed as a fine. If false, incomplete or misleading information is provided, the fine may be up to one percent of the annual sales.

Platforms must share data for research purposes

In order to better assess the systemic risks associated with large online platforms, a legal framework is also being created to allow verified researchers to access data on the platforms. For example, it has always been a point of contention in the debate on the role that social networks play in elections.

Researchers have repeatedly complained that platforms such as Facebook do not provide any data to investigate misinformation or the possible impact on elections.

SPD member Tiemo Wölken, who wrote a report on the DSA to the European Parliament’s Legal Committee, welcomes the fact that online platforms are now finally receiving a legal framework that protects “users’ fundamental rights”.

[Mehr zum Thema: EU-Digitalkommissarin Margrethe Vestager im Interview – „Chinesische Firmen müssen nach unseren Regeln spielen“ (T+)]

In some places, however, the Commission has not gone far enough. Transparency requirements for online advertising would not be enough to address the root cause of the spread of misinformation and harmful content, says Wölken: The business model of personalized advertising.

He would also like to demand interoperability between digital services – and uniform supervision of all platforms at European level. He now hopes for another process: “In the European Parliament, we now have the opportunity to make improvements so that the European Union has a real digital constitution.”

The Digital Markets Act follows in the afternoon

In addition to the DSA, the Digital Markets Act (DMA) will be presented today at 3 p.m. The purpose is to ensure competition and prevent a monopoly. “If more and more markets are digitized, they risk overturning and monopolization,” Vestager said in advance.

Given the network effects and the way digital markets work, this risk is inherent. As a new form of ex-ante regulation, a new tool for conducting market studies is to be created in order to identify and prevent the formation of a monopoly at an early stage.

Where “gatekeepers with de facto market power” have already been set up, new rules also need to be developed. Some practices, such as self-preference or merging and pooling of services, are prohibited.

However, it will take several years for the new rules to actually enter into force. First, the EU Member States and the European Parliament must agree on a line for a comprehensive project. Both parties have yet to find a compromise and the requirements are implemented in the countries.