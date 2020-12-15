an editor to write and post tweets without the distraction!

Information travels very quickly on Twitter. Just update the news feed to discover new stories! When you want to post a tweet on the platform, the distraction is strong and concentration can be difficult at times! To solve this problem, Fabrizio Rinaldi and Francesco Di Lorenzo, founders of Mailbrew, have come up with a suitable product!

Typically, it offers a simple writing experience to write condensed ideas for Twitter. Simply put, this is a distraction-free writing surface for writing tweets. As with their first product, Mailbrew, they offer a solution that takes care of mental health and allows you to disconnect from the many daily chores! The use of Twitter is therefore more conscious.

A handy tool for the twittosphere

Typefully is very easy to use. Once you’ve activated the tool, the first thing you’ll need to do is connect to Twitter. Then it is possible to write tweets. In the left column you can create drafts. You can write tweets in the column in the middle. Finally, the right column provides a final preview of the tweet!

The ability to schedule tweets

With Typefully it is possible to schedule a tweet or to post it directly on Twitter. Typically, it also offers a customizable dark mode.

Typically it is still in its infancy! Based on user feedback, new features will be added to the tool to improve the user experience, such as: B. by adding pictures, links or videos.

Right now, early adopters seem excited about this tool and the idea of ​​avoiding the lingering distraction of Twitter.