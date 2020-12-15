Amazon wants to train 29 million people in cloud computing

This Thursday, December 10, 2020, Amazon announced its intention to train 29 million people to work in cloud computing by 2025, reports the Wall Street Journal.

With increasing popularity, the use of this technology has come to the fore with the Covid-19 pandemic and the digitization of many tasks in our daily lives. Companies like Microsoft, Google and Zoom, which offer cloud services to facilitate teleworking and distance learning, have seen significant growth in this sector. This also applies to Amazon and its cloud computing division Amazon Web Services, whose sales in the third quarter of 2020 increased by 29% compared to the same period last year.

In the same category

China enforces antitrust regulations and first fines Alibaba, Tencent

However, Jeff Bezos’ firm found that a lot of people lack the necessary cloud skills: “When we spend so much time recruiting and integrating the right people, it’s a bit frustrating to bring them in and have to They spend another year or more improving their skills. We see it for ourselves and use these programs. Our customers and partners tell us that, and it’s the right thing, ”said Teresa Carlson, vice president of Amazon Web Services.

Last year, Amazon provided US $ 700 million to retrain 100,000 of its own employees in the United States. The e-commerce giant’s new announcement affects 29 million people around the world who are not employed by the latter. Thanks to existing programs and new partnerships with NGOs and schools, the company would like to offer people free education to work in the cloud computing sector.

Those affected will not necessarily get a job at Amazon, but they should be able to find employment with other technology companies, particularly those with Amazon Web Services. This program could benefit a large number of people like Jarred Gaines. The 35-year-old American, a trained sports coach, was planning to open his own gym, but the pandemic chose otherwise. After completing a 12-week course in cloud computing as part of an Amazon-sponsored free program, he is now a customer support analyst at a company. Jarred Gaines’ testimony is by no means trivial, but real evidence of the great change being caused by the coronavirus, a change that Amazon is keen to accommodate with its new program.