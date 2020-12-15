Brownfields on the Spee: Blockade instead of building – real estate – economy

You have to be a little afraid of Matthias Bahr. When the Verdi service department is mentioned, the blood pressure of the CEO of Skala Capital City Invest GmbH is rising. “They tell fairy tales,” he explodes. This is one of the most harmless statements. It is better not to quote other things. The foreheads are hardened. Bahr filed the lawsuit in time for the date of the disarmament lawsuit, which Verdi will support with a peace council on December 5, 2020. Because, in his view, trade unions have been defending housing projects planned by Bahr’s company in the Spree for years. Ephraim Gothe (SPD), Central District Councilor, says: “I understand that Mr Bahr will slowly break his collar.” A media meeting with Verdi and Iris Spranger (SPD) on 25 November failed. Also at this point, Berlin has not continued for years in the desert on the Spree next to the federal administration of Verdi. The place of building is about blocking. Bahr just can’t see it that way.

Following the change of Skala’s shareholders, the project includes, in addition to the construction of 120 flats, a grocery store that will require a district, kindergarten, café on the Uferweg, freely accessible passage through the Skala property on the Spree, waterfront Mitte, as well as a playing and parking area of ​​more than 1,000 square meters, which will be created on the Skala site at the investor’s expense and will be permanently available to the general public.

Mittes Gothe is very happy with that. “From our point of view, the project has been completed,” he says when asked: “The Urban Development Agreement is ultimately about two public points: the transfer of real estate to the Spree and the construction of a childcare center.” In addition, it is good that offices and apartments should be built . “I would like Verdi to prepare the ground for this project,” says Gothe.

In addition to Verdi’s headquarters, a kindergarten for 42 children and 121 flats was built, as well as offices, shops and … Photos and graphics: Skala Capital City Invest GmbH

The focal point of the legal tug-of-war is the “Bona-Peiser-Weg” located between the Verdi headquarters and the Skala construction site. This private road belongs to Verdi for asset management (VVG), TLG Immobilien AG and Skala. Verdi could only approve the development of the property by creating and building a private road as an access road; The association has been using their assets since mid-October 2004. The construction of Verdi and TAG Immobilien AG began in November 2002. So far, good. But the service association – according to Bahr – has been refusing to literally clear the way for three and a half years. It is about creating load statements, ie spacings, superstructures over balconies, firefighters’ access and parking and movement areas, as well as basement shafts on a common private road. In order to realize their plans, it is necessary for the scale to approve Verdi. Otherwise construction is not permitted. While Skala or his legal predecessor issued the necessary building permits, Verdi hesitates. This is despite the fact that all three co-owners committed each other in 2006 to participate in the registration of easements.

What’s behind that? Verdi’s fight against capital, or at least a stop against maximizing maximum profits through cantilevered balconies that could take up space on a shared private road?

No construction is allowed without Verdi’s consent

From Verdi’s point of view, things are different. Completely different. “We do not understand the behavior of the investor at all,” says Jan Jurczyk when asked. Head of the Verdi Press Office: “As is customary for such large projects, there has been a mutually negotiated valid neighborhood agreement since 2017, at which time the owner committed to its project, including the recommended day care center, by the end of 2019. finish the apartments, which we would very much welcome. “It simply came to our notice then. Then the partner changed. However, the Neighborhood Agreement remains valid without change. “The new investor has now changed plans and is also questioning our legal agreement,” said Verdi’s spokesman Jurczyk. Of course, you want to achieve a friendly result as soon as possible. Therefore, a date was agreed. The investor canceled the meeting for an hour. What Goth and Bahr deny. You would find that “disproportionate on the part of your clientele to undermine the willingness of Ms Spranger and Mr Goth to use their time to mediate the solution by reducing the mediation date to half an hour in a non-agreed format,” wrote Stefan Reineke of Skala Capital City Invest GmbH December 3 Verdi’s lawyer Daniel Ajzensztejn of the international law firm Taylor Wessing.

Verdi: The investor does not even want to implement the project

Given that experience has shown that bringing an action is more likely to pull up a construction project than to speed it up, Verdi assumes “that the investor has no real interest in carrying out the project in the near future, but that other motives appear to play a role”.

What can Verdi be about? Maybe about money? Does the union want to buy a building load permit? Bahr believes in this and submits documents on payments already made or correspondence on the acceptance of a performance guarantee from Verdi for EUR 300 000. “There are still plans for further payments of Verdi over a million euros,” says Bahr: “I only accepted this to finally come to a solution.” By delaying the approval of construction fees, Verdi is trying to increase compensation payments in the application from Gaßner, Groth, Siederer & Coll. . Partnership of mbH lawyers.

Gothe believes that other – very human – motives play a role: “Verdi is probably afraid that there will be traffic jams in the morning on a private road in front of Verdi’s headquarters when children brought to the kindergarten by board members have to wait until meeting rooms get without problems. “