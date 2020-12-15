Apple is reportedly planning to produce nearly 100 million iPhones in the first half of 2021

Despite the pandemic and economic crisis (with a double-digit percentage drop in GDP), iPhones are selling in no time. The NikkeiAsia news site assumes that Apple has revised the production level of iPhones upwards: The Cupertino company would thus produce 96 million iPhones in the first half of 2021, 30% better than in the first half of 2020 (knowing that the second quarter Was already affected by the pandemic in 2021). Apple expects Apple to sell around 230 million iPhones throughout 2021, 20% better than in 2021.

The NikkeiAsia gets some of its information from Apple’s supply chain. One of the providers would thus have continued very high demand for the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, sales in line with expectations for the iPhone 12, and a disappointment on the iPhone 12 Mini confirms. Apple also worked hard on its new line of 16-inch MacBook Pro and iMac under Apple Silicon processors. A new Apple TV is also reportedly in the works.