Telephone, fitness, electricity, finding partners: in the future, two-year contracts – business – should also be allowed

Now what many no longer considered possible has happened: after almost a year, the Federal Ministry of Economics and Justice has settled a dispute over the law on fair consumer contracts. On Wednesday, the cabinet will accept the proposal of the Federal Minister of Justice Christine Lambrecht (SPD), as Tagesspiegel learned from government circles on Tuesday.

“We are ending unfair contract terms and ending surprises over the phone,” Lambrecht announced recently during a budget debate in the Bundestag. Consumers should be able to believe “that they will not be deceived”. This should now be ensured by law.

Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) actually wanted more. Photo: dpa

The aim of the new law is to eliminate a number of business methods that disadvantage consumers. Many people suffer from persuasion of expensive gas or electricity contracts over the phone that they don’t really want. In the future, such contracts should only enter into force if customers subsequently confirm them in writing.

Internet portals are being strengthened

The new law also aims to provide a helping hand to a growing sector of ISPs who help customers with problems with landlords, airlines or employers. Legal technologies, such as littleermiete.de, make it possible to assign consumer claims and then take action against providers. It tries to prevent this by disabling lowercase assignments. Such exclusions of assignments are to be ineffective in the future if, as in most cases, they are pecuniary claims, the proposal states.

Lambrecht wanted to ban 24-month contracts

However, the central point of the reform is the question of how long fitness studios, dating agencies or telephone companies can contractually bind consumers. Problem: Cheap tariffs or a new cheap smartphone as an accessory are almost only available if you commit to 24 months. But even so, it is often not the end. Because so far, two-year contracts can be automatically extended for another year if customers do not cancel three months in advance. However, many people forget this and stick to their old contracts, even though there have been better offers for a long time.

According to a recent survey by the Federal Association of Consumer Organizations (vzbv), one in four customers has had problems with unwanted contract renewals in the last two years. One-fifth of the respondents concluded contracts that they did not want in this form.

In the future, electricity contracts that are concluded over the phone should be confirmed in writing by the customer. Photo: dpa

Lambrecht actually wanted to completely ban 24-month contracts. Fitness studios or energy suppliers should be able to offer contracts for a maximum of one year. Automatic renewal should be possible for a maximum of three months, the notice period should be reduced to one month. So it was in their paper on key issues. However, this has gone too far for the Union and the Federal Ministry of Economy under the leadership of the CDU. Longer consumer contracts are not bad in themselves, says Jan-Marco Luczak, a spokesman for consumer policy for the CDU / CSU parliamentary group. It would be advantageous for customers in the form of low prices and loyalty discounts. And while the Federal Ministry of Justice wanted to ban long contracts, Federal Economy Minister Peter Altmaier enshrined in his planned reform of the Telecommunications Act (TKG) that two-year contracts should still be possible for the telephone and the Internet. This should allow planning companies to cope with the urgently needed expansion of gigabit networks.

The two-year contracts should now remain

After eleven months of negotiations, the ministries have now agreed on a compromise. Thereafter, 24-month contracts should continue to be allowed. A contract period of one to two years should only be allowed if consumers can conclude a shorter contract for the same service for up to one year with the same provider. This contract does not have to be more than 25 percent more expensive. If the contract is to be automatically extended by three months to one year, the company must notify the customer in advance. This should take place no earlier than four months and no later than two months before the end of the contract. The notice period is reduced to one month.

Consumer advocates are disappointed

Consumer advocates hoped for more. “If the regulation of the original contract conditions were to be the same as in the current bill on the modernization of telecommunications, there would be no real relief for consumers,” said Klaus Müller, Tagesspiegel, head of the Federal Association of Consumer Organizations (vzbv). “This would mean that two-year contracts will still be possible and shorter contracts can only be afforded by consumers on a larger budget.” A fair solution for all would look different, Müller criticizes. “Especially during the Corona crisis, all consumers should be protected from unwanted costs, especially financially weak consumers.”