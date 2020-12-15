Web giants are forming an alliance to improve cloud computing

A conglomerate of large technology companies has announced the establishment of the Modern Computing Alliance. Objective: “Promote innovation” from silicon to the cloud “by feeding in a modern, differentiated IT platform and by providing a preferred choice for integrated business solutions”.

Offer better solutions to professionals

The alliance consists in particular of Google, Intel, Zoom, Slack, Box, Citrix, Dell, Imprivata, Okta and RingCentral and is based on very different points: performance, security and identity, teleworking, productivity, collaboration and health. The idea is to offer professionals a wider range of cloud computing tools to make their jobs easier and better.

The first discussions on developing this coalition took place at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, but the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the process significantly. To cope with the crisis and remote working, many organizations have turned to cloud computing solutions, and professionals need more and more tools to optimize their performance and productivity. Companies offering services in this sector have exploded in their activities, but have also encountered difficulties, particularly with regard to security.

“We are pleased to announce today that Google has joined the Modern Computing Alliance, which aims to address the greatest IT challenges companies face today with the integration of silicon into the cloud. Working with a group of future-oriented industry leaders, we align standards and technologies to enable companies to choose between high-performance cloud-first IT solutions from the provider of their choice that deliver modern business solutions. “Modern era of business,” said John Solomon, Google vice president for Chrome OS.

Google at the top?

According to TechCrunch, the Modern Computing Alliance primarily wants to support companies with the introduction of Chrome and Chrome OS. This could also explain why Microsoft isn’t part of it if it’s a giant in cloud computing. . “The goal of the alliance is to drive innovation and interoperability across the Google Chrome ecosystem, expand business options and help meet some of the greatest technological challenges companies face today. “Hui,” a spokesman for Mountain View told the US media.

Concrete action plans are expected to be presented by Allianz in the first part of 2021. In the future, it should also bring together as many industry experts as possible in order to form a competent expert council. Identify problems and solve them quickly.