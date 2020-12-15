A new Apple TV is expected in 2021

The release date of the new Apple TV should be 2021. At least that’s what Nikkei announces today. Some were expecting it this year, but it is certain Apple won’t announce anything until the end of December.

Rumors of a new Apple TV have been around for a while. In February, the iOS 13.4 beta mentioned the existence of a new case. At the time, it was rumored that the new Apple TV would be eligible for the A12 chip and 64/128 GB of storage. But we can imagine that there will be a more powerful chip in 2021. Logic it would be the A14 or the same one that is also included in the iPhone 12.

The changes for the Apple TV 2021 are currently not detailed. There will be more power, of course, but what will be the added value? For example, the Apple TV 4K can play 4K content, hence the name. Some believe that Apple is adding more power to provide a better gaming experience. A new remote control could also be one of the novelties.

We’ll likely have more 2021 Apple TV leaks / information in the next few weeks. As a reminder, the current model was born in 2017. It contains the A10X Fusion chip. It’s the same one that features the 2017 iPad Pro.