Europe today presents its digital services law. What do you need to know

On December 15th from 3:00 p.m. Thierry Breton and Margrethe Vestager will present a series of laws designed to shape Europe’s digital future. Known as the Digital Services Act (DSA) and Digital Market Act (DMA), they are required to regulate European digital markets, which the Commissioners call the “lawless zone”. In addition to regulating this sector, there is a desire to modernize the European digital approach for decades to come.

Digital Services Act, Digital Market Act, what are the differences?

These two texts make up the legislative package that will be published this Tuesday, December 15, at 3:00 p.m. by the two heavyweights Thierry Breton and Margrethe Vestager, Digital and Commission. Therefore, there are no differences in nature: both are part of the legislation regulating the internet. You intervene in the context of the European digital strategy, which manifests itself in the networks through the hashtag #DigitalEU.

In addition to artificial intelligence, data, the regulation of online hatred and the guarantee of competition, the laws that make up the DSA and DMA want to set new rules for the continent. All platforms with at least 45 million users are subject to these new rules.

What is the difference between the Digital Services Act and the Digital Market Act? It is based on the content and the approach to the same objects: the main online platforms and social networks.

The Digital Services Act provides answers to the responsibility of platforms, online hatred and content moderation, including the management of user data. It fines the same platforms for not following the new rules on transparency, advertising, illegal content or data management. For example, they could be penalized for “incorrect, incomplete or misleading information”.

The Digital Market Act, known as the Digital Market Act, provides a number of ex ante (pending) bans on platforms such as Google or Facebook operating in the European Union. With its “market research tool”, the EU plans to uncover monopoly phenomena and anti-competitive practices that are common to GAFAMs.

Which areas are affected?

Since digital technology is an area in which the transversality of phenomena no longer needs to be demonstrated, many aspects of our lives could be affected. For better or for worse? It remains to be seen what details of the settlement we will discover in a few hours.

Of course, GAFAM is at the heart of the European Commission. If this was not planned at the beginning, it could even go as far as dismantling in the event of an apparent incompatibility with the basic principles, as Thierry Breton explains to France Inter.

Big platforms need to act quickly to remove illegal content, which the EU defines as hate speech, harassment, falsification, use of copyrighted material, terrorist content, etc. discriminatory, pedophile, or even disclosure of private pictures. In the absence of quick and effective action, platforms will need to demonstrate ignorance of the facts in order to avoid the fine.

Advertising is also one of the target areas. The transparency of online advertising is a key area for Europe, where many scandals or adverse events have occurred as a result of online campaigns. We are thinking of Brexit. New rules thus provide instant information about the sources of the advertisement, such as the budget, the author or the reason for the argument used.

The political sphere of the EU Member States could be changed as the text seems to propose to appoint a “digital services coordinator” in each administration. The latter plays a central role in the application of the new set of rules and will be responsible for monitoring the online platforms that have to allow him access to their data. In addition, the list of people affected by the regulation is updated every six months (expected to exceed 45 million users).

The economy is obviously one of the sectors affected, and last but not least. With the law for the digital market, the Commission wants to revitalize the ecosystem of small and medium-sized enterprises and give them better access to the European market. Large technology companies like Google could face restrictions on their business activities, such as being forced to share the data collected about users.

The implementation of the Digital Services Act is proving to be extremely strategic for the future of digital technology in Europe. And for good reason, the last initiative in this direction dates back to 2000. A time when many of the entities that structure the Internet today did not exist. The aim of the DSA and the DMA today is not to close the gaps of the last 20 years, but to strengthen Europe’s position in the next 20 years.

Education, work, communication, entertainment, advertising, competition … The Digital Services Act therefore promises to be a cornerstone in organizing the digital space in which we will operate tomorrow.