Apple Fitness + is now available with iOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2, and tvOS 14.3. You can use the service on your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and TV. But can you enjoy it on your TV without Apple TV? No, Apple Fitness + is not compatible with AirPlay.

It would have been interesting to use your iPhone or iPad to send the Apple Fitness + video and audio stream to your TV via AirPlay. But as MacRumors explains, that is not possible. The sound broadcasts well on TV, but the video does not. Suffice it to say that it sucks.

Multiple TVs are compatible with AirPlay. There are different models from Samsung, LG, Sony and other brands. But Apple didn’t think of the people who have this type of gear. If they (and the others) want Apple Fitness + on their TV, they have to go through an Apple TV.

Can we expect a change in a future update? Why not. But Apple has not shared anything on the matter at the moment.

Apple Fitness + (therefore without AirPlay) has been available since yesterday. The service currently exists in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States. Its pricing is $ 9.99 / month or $ 99.99 / year.