Up until now, Siri often had trouble answering general questions. Apple claims that with iOS 14 it multiplied the number of answers Siri can give by 20. The iOS 14.3 version even offers some unusual new features, such as: For example, you can ask Siri to mimic the sound of certain animals, vehicles, or musical instruments. This doesn’t work every time or for everyone who already has iOS 14.3 in beta, so it seems like these special requirements are still being introduced into the system.

The lucky ones who bump into a personable Siri can now ask questions like:

Hey Siri, how does the sound of a humpback whale sound?

Hey Siri, how does a poodle toy sound?

Hey Siri, how does a harp sound?

Hey Siri, what does the sound of a fire truck sound like?

So much hair in perspective!