Signal: Grouped video chats are now fully encrypted

Publisher Signal Messenger, LLC has updated its popular private messaging app. The Signal video chat app (App Store Link – Free – iPhone / iPad) now offers end-to-end encryption of group video calls. In other words, it means that even Signal cannot access conversations, just as Apple cannot pull video chat information from FaceTime (also fully encrypted). We’d like to remind you that Signal – especially when compared to FaceTime – has the advantage of allowing video conversations between iOS and Android users.

The latest signal update also improves the display. During a video call, a simple swipe will reveal the speaking person in full screen mode, not the mosaic of everyone in the session. The signal editor also indicates that a new version of the software is being worked on that will allow video chats with more than 5 participants (the current limit).