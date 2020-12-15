Living in the area: Sleeping Beauty no longer lives here – real estate – economy

“The house, spacious and small, the living of dreams, gently resting on the Scharmützelsee”, is how Johannes R. Becher (* 1891) described his little paradise in Bad Saarow, his summer residence, expressionist poet and SED cultural politician. Even before the Second World War, celebrities such as Max Schmeling, Anny Ondra, Harry Liedtke and Käthe Dorsch had refuge here. From 1948 until his death in October 1958, Becher used a water object, which was modest by the conditions at the time, as a resting place. It was quickly reached from Berlin in an hour. Seventy kilometers from the “capital of the GDR”, FdJ was happy after IX. SED Conference (18-22 May 1976) on the establishment of a large recreation center for young people. There were a lot of recreational facilities for working people.

After the fall of the wall, Bad Saarow fell into a deep sleep and also fell into a deep sleep, reminiscent of the time of Theodor Fontan, who called Scharmützelsee the most beautiful pearl in the chain of lakes in Mark.

Bad Saarow has been back several years as a residential suburb of global citizens. Thomas Hölzel’s group of Berlin art projects is investing 130 million in the Marina Resort. Previously, Hölzel built five separate buildings with rental and owner-occupied apartments, as well as a cinema, gastronomy and small shops, between the historic train station, the spa gardens and the thermal baths, which are connected by a covered colonnade.

Now the port and the historic swimming pool Neptun are being modernized, a yacht club for residents and water tourists is being created, and parts of the complex with a sandy beach and a bathing island with public access are being revitalized.

A 5-star 90-room hotel designed by Sir David Chipperfield is planned in the second phase of construction. The British star architect worked with the Artprojekt group five years ago at the Stadtpalais Varnhagen in Berlin (Französische Straße 56-60). For the Marina resort, he also drew five cubic houses in a private pine forest that slopes down to the lake. 45 flats will be built on four three- to four-storey dark wood floors, and the fifth two-storey building is designed for another eight flats. The apartments are between 50 and 230 square meters in size and have rooms 2.70 meters high, some of them even 8.5 meters high. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2021.

The infrastructure already exists

So is it all the sunshine on the Scharmützelsee given the range of luxury and elegance? In fact, yes, says Axel Hylla, honorary mayor of Bad Saarow: “The infrastructure, the streets are basically there – that’s why it makes sense to use this location for tourism, for life, but also for local recreation – just imagine the swimming pool will be reopened – for use. “He knows a lot,” says a left-wing politician, “who rejoice and regret that there is no longer the life that was there in the past.”

Previously? They were pioneering camps with sometimes thousands of people. “My mother-in-law was built on rented property in the 1960s,” recalls a Berliner who still enjoys the house and place. After the fall of the wall, she could not buy a property with her family. The Bavarian family has filed restitution claims and should be happy with rising real estate prices. The health center not only had and still has chocolate sites, says a woman from the capital: “Before 1933, there were also many Jewish owners. Bad Saarow tried to free himself from the Jews as soon as possible. Today, there is a right-wing scene with Corona’s deniers. It was not until 4 December 2020 that the Odra-Spree district closed a restaurant in Bad Saarow, which was apparently run by an ‘imperial citizen’. He left the restaurant open despite a nationwide partial lock. But the art project is great, says a woman from Berlin who has her weekend property here. “But it’s also as if a UFO has landed here.” But did you have to set up a luxury system right away? “

Apartments Marina are designed as weekend and holiday houses. House five is also suitable for primary living. Visualization: Stephan Heering, bloomimages GmbH

Yes, definitely, Mayor Hylla thinks, “It’s all a little sleepy today,” he says. But: “I think most people regret being so quiet there. There may be voices that think Bad Saarow Strand could have slept even longer. But the vast majority of church findings and the official way of the church is that we would like to revive this district. And there we see the project as one part. “Prices for the square meter at Friedrich-Engels-Damm 125 start at € 7,083,” says Immobilienscout. “The trend continues in this direction and we must pay special attention to what effects it can have,” says the mayor: “Also with regard to the social mix. But basically we also see opportunities. “

Mass tourism is not planned in Bad Saarow

The project brings jobs and a new population to Bad Saarów. “Building cheap apartments would be very desirable,” says the mayor.

“There are no discounted apartments in the Marina Resort itself,” says Thomas Hölzel, founder and managing partner of Artprojekt: “In the context of our hotel sustainability program, we are planning an attractive and affordable village of employees to attract good employees and their families. and hold. We would also like to build affordable housing together with the community elsewhere, because a rich health center lives hard on people with lower incomes, ie people who work in tourism, retail or a clinic. “There are approximately 2,000 commuters who cannot afford Bad Saarow and who come to Bad Saarow and back every day. Hylla and Hölzel agree that it is bad for the climate, bad for traffic and also for retail. “That’s also one of the reasons why Saarow-Strand should be strengthened,” says Hylla. “Because the east side with the dirt road is already quite busy for the spa.” Any trip that can be avoided, for example because an employee comes to work on foot or by bike, will be considered positive. “

So after these extensive contracts, Thomas Hölzel ended up with Bad Saarow? “No,” he says: “We have other properties in Bad Saarow, including Pieskower Strasse. We want to develop a sustainable multi-generational project there – “Fairytale Territory” – and continue the idea of ​​a villa colony. Together with the architect Thomas Albrecht, we want to build on nature, ie on the preservation of a large part of the existing trees and the realization of some of them. This project is to be built of wood. We are also developing a nature park from the traditional Köllnitz fishing, which we acquired two years ago. Here we are planning sustainable quality tourism, not mass tourism. In cooperation with the Heinz Sielmann Foundation and NABU, a treetop bird-watching trail and a bird park are planned, among other things, ”says Hölzel.

If he continues like this, he may still be mayor.