Regulation: Facebook wants Europe to attack Apple

Regulation of tech giants is underway in Europe and Facebook wants to take action against Apple. The project for a new European digital legislation is going in the right direction, according to the social network.

“We believe that the law on digital services and the law on digital markets are on the right track to preserve the good in the Internet,” a Facebook spokesman told the European Commission. “We welcome the harmonization of European rules on harmful and illegal online content,” he added.

Facebook says, “also supports the rules that help promote innovation, encourage competition, and protect consumer welfare.” For him “these rules must apply to us”. He is happy to work with European legislators.

Next up is the tackle from Facebook to Apple. The group denounces the iPhone manufacturer’s business practices. “We hope that DMA will also set Apple limits. Apple controls an entire ecosystem from the device to the app store via applications, ”explains Facebook. He believes Apple is “using this force to harm developers and consumers as well as major platforms like Facebook.”

Apple and Facebook have been at odds for a while. There have been several cases over the months. We can quote the initial block with Facebook Gaming. Then there is the 30% commission. And more recently, Facebook has been criticizing the future feature of iOS 14 that prohibits ad tracking.