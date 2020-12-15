A Canon no-code tool for creating landing pages

Landing pages are an essential marketing tool for teasing a product or service, promoting certain content, or even collecting leads. However, creating a landing page takes time and money, two essential elements that not everyone has! However, there are tools that make this task easier and thus increase conversions.

This is particularly the case with swipe pages. A no-code tool that uses drag and drop to create landing pages. The pages created are accelerated mobile pages, ie pages whose page loading speed is accelerated when surfing the Internet on mobile devices. This format is recommended by Google for landing pages because these pages provide a good user experience and convert better.

In the same category

Pixelied: A tool for creating professional graphics for social networks

Swipe Pages is a no-code tool to easily create landing pages

Once you’re on Swipe Pages, the first thing you need to do is choose which template to use. There are more than 40 templates available on the platform, which can be customized thanks to the drag & drop interface. The right template is easy to find thanks to the filters and the search bar available in the tool. There are also more than 20 modules available to add the necessary information to the landing pages! It is also possible to create a landing page from a blank page!

When creating the landing page, you can choose between a standard page or an AMP page. All elements of the landing page can be edited and the pages are responsive! In addition, adding a form to the landing page is easy and ranges from a simple form to more complex ones.

A complete tool to increase conversions

As soon as the landing page has been created, it can be published: either via a Swipe Pages URL or a personalized domain, which must be personalized beforehand. To do this, just go to the domain part, click on “Add New Domain”, choose a subdomain and connect the DNS entry! All pages are hosted in the secure cloud by Swipe Pages.

Swipe Pages can be integrated with various tools such as MailChimp, Aweber, Campaign Monitor or even Zapier to easily transfer leads to the CRM or an email tool. The tool can also connect to Stripe so you can sell right from a landing page.

After all, Swipe Pages is an essential feature these days and provides an A / B testing tool. So every time a landing page is created, a variant is also created. To test the two sides, all you need to do is enable A / B test mode to determine which side is performing the best!

Swipe Pages is a paid tool that can be accessed for life for just $ 49. Several offers are available via Appsumo. These vary based on the number of custom domains, the number of unique monthly visitors, and the number of employees.

The Siècle Digital editorial team presents the most interesting free, freemium or paid tools for professionals every day. Certain web products sometimes benefit from large discounts related to temporary deals that we choose when the software seems interesting to us. As in this case, some content is not sponsored but includes an affiliate link.