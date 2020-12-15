Smoke alarms: penetrating rescuers become roommates – real estate – economy

They are small, unobtrusive devices that take up no space but can potentially save lives: smoke alarms. In most apartments and houses have been hanging from the ceiling – in some cases almost ten years. It was not yet an obligation in Berlin and Brandenburg. According to the Berlin building regulations, smoke alarms for new buildings and renovations must be installed from 1 January 2017. However, on 1 January 2021, smoke detectors must also be installed in existing buildings in Berlin (and Brandenburg). Until now, there was still a transitional period. Already in May – after the first wave of the corona pandemic – the Berlin FDP demanded an extension of the installation time of smoke detectors by one year. However, 31 December 2020 is still the deadline. Brief summary of important issues:

Where should smoke alarms be installed?

In principle, smoke detectors must be installed in every bedroom and children’s room, as well as in corridors that serve as escape routes. Even owner-occupied properties are subject to legally regulated smoke detector requirements. In the Länder of Berlin and Brandenburg, a smoke detector must also be installed in every living room and office. “Basically, one smoke detector is enough for a room of about 60 square meters.” It should be mounted in the middle of the ceiling, “says Matthias Klauser, chief financial officer of McMakler’s real estate brokerage portal. Smoke alarms are not required in kitchens because cooking and baking often lead to false alarms. Nevertheless, a smoke alarm can be installed for added security. in this case, wall installation is advantageous, therefore smoke alarm devices must be installed once in all rooms of the apartment, with the exception of the kitchen and bathroom or toilet.

Who installs and maintains smoke detectors?

The owner, and therefore the landlord, of the building is regularly responsible for the installation of the smoke detector. “Ensuring the operational readiness of smoke detectors is primarily the responsibility of tenants, unless the owner takes on the task himself,” says Volker Herrmann, lawyer for Taylor Wessing in Berlin. According to the Berlin Tenants’ Association, the Berlin Building Regulations entrust tenants with the task of ensuring operational readiness (maintenance). Smoke detectors generally have an average life expectancy of around ten years. The obligation to exchange is subject to the owner or landlord. If the smoke detector is not installed by the end of the transitional period, the leased property is defective and the condition is in conflict with building regulations, the removal of which may be requested by the building inspectorate. “If the owner does not act despite the request, the authorities may force the installation of a smoke detector by coercive means,” says the lawyer. The tenant must tolerate the installation of smoke detectors – if he has already equipped the apartment with smoke detectors. “If the landlord does not carry out this installation, the tenant should ask him to do so by setting a deadline,” says Alexander von Aretin, a Berlin lawyer. Alternatively or in addition, the lessee may also inform the building regulations office of his competent district authority of the lessor’s breach of the provisions of § 48 para.

Which devices are of high quality?

Experts recommend that you pay attention to the quality and seal of approval when purchasing a smoke detector. So you are on the safe side with the “Q” seal. This is the seal of quality from the Fire Smoke Prevention Forum. It means safety, durability and quality.

Who is responsible in the event of a fire?

In the event of a fire without a smoke detector, the owner shall be liable for damage resulting from a breach of the road safety obligation, at least if the fire could not cause such damage if the smoke detector were installed. “How missing smoke detectors affect the regulatory behavior of insurance companies depends on the individual case,” says Berlin lawyer Volker Herrmann (Taylor Wessing). While some insurers have publicly stated that they do not wish to invoke a possible lack of a smoke detector in the event of an insured event, fire insurance policies regularly contain a provision requiring the policyholder to comply with legal, official and contractual safety regulations. “In the event of an intentional or grossly negligent breach of this obligation, the insurer may withdraw or reduce the benefits,” says Herrmann. In the worst case, there could even be prosecution for damage if people were injured in the fire. “In the event of a fire, building liability insurance can reduce its benefits to the landlord / owner if the landlord / owner has not illegally installed a smoke alarm,” says von Aretin. “The tenant’s behavior may also play a role here, but only marginally, because the landlord’s behavior as a compulsory policyholder is important for assessing the building’s insurance.”

Do tenants have to pay for installation?

“Yes,” says a tenant association in Berlin. Pursuant to § 559 (1) of the German Civil Code, the landlord may increase the annual rent by 8 percent of the cost of installing a smoke detector.

Although it has not yet been legally clarified whether the landlord should formally announce the installation of smoke detectors, Haus & Grund Germany’s protection associations recommend a pragmatic approach: Germany.