Firefox 84 natively supports Mac M1 (Apple Silicon)

Mozilla now offers Firefox 84 in a stable version that supports Apple Silicon Macs with the M1 chip. This improves overall browser performance on newer Macs. It’s the same scenario as Google Chrome a few weeks ago.

According to the group, Firefox 84 loads 2.5 times faster on M1 Macs thanks to native support. Web apps now respond twice as quickly. So far, Firefox on newer Macs has relied on Apple’s Rosetta 2 to work. The computers were running the Intel version, hence the poorer performance.

The update not only supports Mac M1 with Firefox 84, but also enables WebRender on more Macs and PCs. This applies to computers with Intel 5th and 6th generation processors. On the Linux side, the browser is now using more modern techniques to allocate shared memory. This improves overall performance and compatibility with Docker. After all, this version of Firefox will be the last to support Adobe Flash.

Firefox 84 is now available for download from the Mozilla website. Regarding the Mac M1, Mozilla says you need to close the browser after applying the update. A restart will force the version for Apple Silicon to be used.