Documentary Billie Eilish (Apple TV +): the trailer

Apple today shared the trailer for Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry. This is a documentary about singer Billie Eilish that will be available exclusively on Apple TV +.

This is how Apple presents the documentary by Billie Eilish planned for Apple TV +:

Darkroom / Interscope Records artist Billie Eilish released her groundbreaking debut album “WHEN WE ARE ALL SLEEPING, WHERE DO WE GO?” Released. In 2019, he won the awards for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Recording of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards in January of that year, followed by his enthusiastic performance of The Beatles’ Yesterday at the 92nd Academy Awards. That year, 18-year-old Billie Eilish also released her song for the new James Bond soundtrack The Can Wait.

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry is directed by RJ Cutler. The documentary is an opportunity to see Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell, Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell.

Billie Eilish’s documentary will be available on Apple TV + on February 26th. It will also be released in theaters (in the US) on the same day. Apple is therefore looking for a reward. For information, ceremonies (such as the Oscars) require a cinema screening in order to participate.