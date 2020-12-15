HomePod: Update 14.3 is available

Apple is now offering Update 14.3 for the HomePod and HomePod mini. In contrast to iOS 14.3 on the iPhone and iPadOS 14.3 on the iPad, it doesn’t bring any particular novelty.

HomePod Update 14.3 includes the following changelog:

This update contains general improvements related to performance and stability.

To download the update, open the Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Tap the house icon and navigate to Home Settings> Software Update.

The 14.3 update for HomePods and HomePod mini weighs 209.9 MB. If you don’t do anything, the speaker will automatically download and install the new version within the next few days.

Yesterday Apple released iOS 14.3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 14.3 for the iPad. We were also eligible for macOS 11.1 for Macs. And it doesn’t stop there. Apple also released iOS 12.5 for older iPhones and iPads, watchOS 7.2 for the Apple Watch, and tvOS 14.3 for the Apple TV.