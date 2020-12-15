Microsoft Office becomes compatible with Mac M1

After a beta phase, Microsoft announces that its Office suite applications are now optimized for the Mac M1. This allows for better performance and longer battery life on new Macs. Previously, M1 Macs could run the version of Office for Intel Macs.

Microsoft applications that are compatible with Apple’s Mac M1 are World, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote. All of them are now universal apps, meaning they run on Intel Macs and Apple Silicon Macs. The correct version will automatically launch according to the architecture of the Mac for the best performance.

Office application updates for Mac M1 are available for download now. You can download them from the Mac App Store or the Microsoft tool. It all depends on where you got the apps from in the first place.

Microsoft has also updated its Outlook application on Mac to support iCloud accounts. The group adds that other of their applications will support Mac M1 in the future. This includes teams in particular. The new versions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint with the new user interface must be waited for availability until January.